Raleigh police charge 25-year-old as accessory in fatal Capital Boulevard shooting

Police have arrested and charged a second man in the killing of a 25-year-old man in Raleigh last month.

The shooting took place just before 5 a.m. July 5 on Capital Boulevard. Nathaniel Radel Forbes was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Jaylen Montreal Moye-Gordon, 25, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

In July, police said they had sought a secure custody order for murder for a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting.

Donne-maria Harris, a spokeswoman for Raleigh police, said investigators don’t know whether the suspects and Forbes knew each another.

The investigation remains ongoing, she added.

As of July 27, Raleigh had seen 14 people die from gun violence and 467 total gun crimes this year, both figures higher than in the previous two years.

In 2020, 12 people had died in shootings as of the same date, while 370 crimes involving guns had been committed. In 2019, nine had died by that date and 351 crimes had been committed.

New Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson began work this week. At National Night Out events Tuesday she said Raleigh is a safe city but police need the community’s help to keep violence from escalating.