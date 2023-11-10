Raleigh police charge 3rd suspect with murder in fatal shooting of 19-year-old woman

Raleigh police have arrested and charged a third suspect in the fatal October shooting of 19-year-old Taliyah Lanis Watson.

Officers responded to a shooting on Sawyer Road at 12:22 a.m. Oct. 21, and found Watson with serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died, police said.

Police arrested A’shante Freeman, 21, and Jordan Sanders, 23, that weekend and charged them with murder.

On Friday morning, police said in an update that they had also arrested and charged Kevon Terrell Hicks, 26, with murder.

The investigation into Watson’s death remains ongoing.

At the first court appearance for Freeman and Sanders last month, a judge ordered that the women be held without bail and have no contact with each other while in custody, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner.

Watson, whose family called her Leah, had been working at a Walmart in Raleigh for about a month when she was killed, according to ABC11. Fellow employees said she always walked around with a smile, the station reported.

Days after her death, family and friends released hundreds of balloons into the sky, shouting, “‘We love you, Taliyah!” and “For you baby girl. We gonna miss you, baby!”

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options, or call 919-996-1193.