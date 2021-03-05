Raleigh police charge man with double murder a year after 2 men were found dead in car

Police have arrested a suspect in a double homicide a year after the killings.

Leronte Ahkei Williams, 26, was charged Friday with two counts of murder in the deaths of Teleah Janae Richmond, 27, and Taferious Traquail Cannady, 24.

Police found Richmond and Cannady dead in a car in February 2020 on McGuire Drive, which is off of Capital Boulevard near WRAL Soccer Park in northeast Raleigh.

“Just a couple of minutes ago there (was) a loud banging sound; it sounded like shots,” a 911 caller said.

“There were multiple (shots), more than three. I would say six or seven,” the caller said. “We just want to make sure the guy’s OK or whatever’s going on there.”

Williams is being held at one of the Wake County Detention Center facilities without bail.

There were 27 homicides and 112 total shooting incidents in 2020, according to preliminary year-end figures from the Raleigh Police Department, The News & Observer previously reported.