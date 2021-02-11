Raleigh police charge man with murder after UPS driver fatally shot
A UPS driver was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon while on the job, the Raleigh Police Department said.
Raleigh Police responded to reports of a shooting at 2:24 p.m. on the 600 block of South East Street. They found Dylan Scott Wall, 23, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to an RPD release.
Laura Hourigan, RPD spokeswoman, said Wall was working at the time of the shooting. Wall was taken to WakeMed Hospital, where he died.
Police have charged Stephen Joseph Bynem, 30, with murder in connection with the shooting. Bynem is being held at the Wake County Detention Center, where he was waiting to appear before a magistrate.
Wall’s death is the third homicide reported in Raleigh this year.
The city reported 27 homicides in 2020, including including 22 fatal shootings, according to preliminary year-end data from the Raleigh Police Department, The News & Observer reported.