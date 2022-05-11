Raleigh police charge man with murder after gas station shooting turns fatal

Raleugh police have charged a man with murder after a man who was shot multiple times at a gas station early Tuesday morning died from his injuries.

Davon Kareen Allen, 31, has been charged with killing 27-year-old Devonte Latreal Martin and possession of a firearm by felon

At around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, police officers responded to a reported shooting at the Shell gas station at 1830 New Bern Avenue, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

There officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but later died, police reported Tuesday night.

“Officers and detectives are ... conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances of this incident,” the Raleigh Police Department stated in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.