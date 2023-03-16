Raleigh police charge man in shooting that left man dead and woman injured

Raleigh police have charged a 26-year-old man with killing a man in a double shooting this month, police announced Wednesday night.

Kyshaun Norrell is accused of murder in the death of 34-year-old David Chavis early on the morning of March 5, according to a news release.

At 1:19 a.m. that day, the Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of New Birch Drive, just south of the Raleigh Beltline.

Officers found Chavis seriously injured and a woman with a non-life-threatening wound, the news release stated. Both were taken to a hospital, where the man died.

Norrell was convicted of manslaughter in 2017, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety records. He served seven years and three months in prison and was released from post-release supervision in 2021, the records show.

The News & Observer has contacted police to ask if Norrell is charged with shooting the woman or if he faces other additional charges. Police have not released the woman’s name or other details about the incident, such as a motive for the shooting.

Police ask anyone who may have information to contact Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193 or www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options.