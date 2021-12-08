Raleigh police charge two men in fatal shooting of teen outside community center

Police have arrested two more suspects in the November killing of a 19-year-old in Northeast Raleigh.

Darrell Jaquan Barnes, 20, and Darius Lamar Jackson, 22, have been charged with murder in the death of Miguel Bejaran, who was shot on Green Road., according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

Bejaran was shot at the Green Road Community Center, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. The former Enloe High School student and baseball player was found in the park and later died from his injuries, the news station reported.

Two 17-year-olds were arrested at the time and charged in the killing. The Police Department has not released their names because they are juveniles.

Raleigh homicides and shootings up

As of Dec. 1, there had been 30 homicides and 106 incidents where someone was shot this year in Raleigh, according to police data.

Those figures were both up from recent years, with 27 homicides and 96 shooting incidents as of the same day in 2020.

In 2019, the city saw 28 homicides and 85 shooting incidents as of Dec. 1.