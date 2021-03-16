Raleigh police chief announces internal investigation after Bragg Street fights

Julian Shen-Berro
·2 min read

The Raleigh Police Department will review its response to two street fights last week, after 911 callers said police failed to respond to initial reports of violence.

The fights occurred on the 600 block of Bragg Street Friday afternoon, Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. The department was first informed by callers around 4:13 p.m.,with multiple callers reported a similar incident in the same area an hour later, she said.

Deck-Brown said the incidents are under criminal investigation, and that an internal investigation will be conducted into the police response.

“I was quite concerned by what I saw, and I pledge that it will be thorough and will follow wherever the facts lead,” Deck-Brown said. “It will be most important to determine how this occurred and what we can do better.”

Department spokespeople did not respond to News & Observer requests for more information by the publication time for this story..

Initial 911 callers reported multiple people fist fighting in the street, according to audio of the calls released by the department. Officers arrived, causing them to disperse, callers said.

“I called earlier about a giant fist fight over at 606 Bragg Street,” one caller said at 4:28 p.m. “I saw the police came and went, and they kind of scattered.”

An hour later, multiple callers said the fight had broken out again, and requested police in the area.

“Send the police down here to Bragg Street,” one caller yells repeatedly over loud background voices at 5:24 p.m. Another caller at the same time reported at least 15 to 20 people fighting in the street.

“I need police to Bragg Street right now. Right now,” another caller said two minutes later.

“We’re on Bragg Street,” the 911 operator responded.

At 5:55 p.m., a caller said they had reached out to the department earlier about “a small riot” of roughly 25 people. They said police came and the people dispersed, but that the officers took no stepsto investigate the incident. The caller said they had video of the people fighting, including one who was swinging a machete.

“You guys sent two cops out here; they’re just sitting out here doing nothing,” they said. “We would like some police to come out here and take some statements, knock on doors, take this video from us — because they’re not accepting the video that we have.”

The caller said the officers did not leave their vehicle.

“Based on what I have heard so far, the residents who called 911 did exactly what they should have done by reporting unlawful activity and I am grateful to them,” Deck-Brown said. “I would emphasize that this is not a true reflection of the great relationships we have worked hard to forge with our community.”

Recommended Stories

  • Second person arrested in alleged assault of San Francisco Uber driver

    Arna Kimiai, 24, surrendered to authorities in San Francisco on March 14, according to police.

  • Bull - Pandora's Box

    Bull considers exhuming the body of a woman that apparently had an accidental death.

  • ‘Bachelor’ finale recap: Find out who Matt James picks and if they are still together

    In tonight’s finale, the Raleigh native introduces two women to his mom, then sends one home. We’ll update through the “After the Final Rose” special.

  • Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish says Megan Thee Stallion deserves Record of the Year

    Billie Eilish praises Megan Thee Stallion in her acceptance speech, saying that she should have taken home the award. Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy

  • Police investigate after COVID outbreak at care home left five dead

    The virus has spread among staff and residents at Holmesley Care Home in Sidford, East Devon.

  • Mick Schumacher follows his father to the letter

    The letters MSC on a Formula One timing screen once charted the dominance of seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher but this season they denote the presence on track of his son Mick. The Ferrari great first took the abbreviation to set himself apart from younger brother Ralf on screens that display the first three letters of a surname, but Mick has his own justification. After winning the 2020 Formula Two title accompanied by the letters SCH, the third Schumacher to enter the sport asked Formula One -- now headed by ex-Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali -- to make a change.

  • George, Charlotte and Louis' homemade cards for Princess Diana are adorable

    The Cambridge children paid tribute to their 'Granny Diana'

  • Oklahoma high school sports announcer who used a racist slur that was caught on a hot mic blamed it on his blood sugar

    Matt Rowan, a high school sports announcer in Oklahoma, used a racist slur when one of the girls' basketball teams kneeled during the national anthem.

  • Meyer, Jaguars fail to generate splash in NFL free agency

    Coach Urban Meyer's rebuilding project in Jacksonville started with a thud instead of a splash. The Jaguars opened free agency Monday by agreeing to terms with two defensive linemen who did little in their first contracts; a pair of special teamers; a speedy receiver who failed to reach 530 yards in any of his first six seasons; and a journeyman running back whose first stint in Jacksonville couldn't have gone much worse. It was hardly the way anyone expected Meyer's first foray into free agency to go.

  • Son of fallen officer calls out liberal DA Gascon's 'disgusting' policies

    Josh Boyer, whose California police officer father Keith Boyer was killed in the line of duty, says Los Angeles County DA George Gascón is prioritizing criminals over victims.

  • Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis Make Cards for Princess Diana for Mother's Day

    "Papa is missing you."

  • EXPLAINER: What's behind some Chauvin jury questions?

    Potential jurors in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd's death have been asked many predictable questions. Attorneys from both sides have asked how they feel about the Black Lives Matter movement, and about police. The experts are former Ramsey County (Minnesota) Attorney Susan Gaertner, now with the law firm Lathrop GPM in Minneapolis; Ted Sampsell-Jones, professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota; and Peter Joy, professor at the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.

  • Members of ‘outlaw biker gangs’ squared off in Columbia cycle shop melee, sheriff says

    One man was killed in the fracas, while others were shot, stabbed or beaten.

  • Cara Delevingne Says 'Depression and Suicidal Moments' Were Correlated to Sexuality Struggles

    "I was so ashamed of ever being that," says the star who admits she used to feel "disgusted" at the thought of being with a same-sex partner

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Fans say goodbye and thanks as Brees announces retirement

    Following 20 NFL seasons, the last 15 with the Saints, Brees's announcement did not come as a surprise but was quickly trending on Twitter as fans absorbed the news. One of the first to react was Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who took to Twitter to praise his friend and great rival.

  • Michelle Obama comments on fallout from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview: 'I just hope there is forgiveness'

    Michelle Obama said that there was nothing more important than family and that she hoped Meghan and Harry and the royal family could find "resolve."

  • The NAACP Lawsuit Against Trump Is Delayed After Some Guy Named ‘Ricky’ Took the Paperwork

    Saul Loeb/GettyIn February, “Ricky” signed for a federal lawsuit delivered to former President Trump and then vanished.Since then, people in both Trump’s camp and the team pressing the lawsuit on behalf of Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson have been left scratching their heads, about who, exactly, the mysterious “Ricky” is and why he accepted mail for the former president.Over the past couple weeks, typically knowledgeable sources on both sides have responded to The Daily Beast’s inquiries with their own questions such as “Who the hell is Ricky?” and “Do YOU know who Ricky is?”Now, the “Ricky”—just “Ricky,” no last name listed—mystery has spilled into federal court where Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall asked the judge for more time to respond to Thompson’s lawsuit in part following the difficulty in identifying the unknown signator. In a motion filed late Thursday evening, Binnall wrote that a “Ricky” appeared to have signed for a lawsuit sent to Trump—and then this person didn’t actually deliver the papers to the twice-impeached former president yet.“Plaintiff attempted to serve Mr. Trump by certified mail on February 23, 2021. That parcel was signed for by an unknown individual identified only as ‘Ricky,’” the court filing reads. Binnall also states, “Mr. Trump contests whether that service was legally effective.”A return of service receipt filed in early March shows that someone named “Ricky” signed for the documents at Trump’s private club of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to the document.However, Binnall also said that his client’s position that the service was potentially botched “is moot because the parties have decided to focus on the substantive disputes at hand and have agreed to an extension of time for Mr. Trump to respond to the complaint, up to and including April 26, 2021.”Judge Amit Mehta and attorneys for Democratic Rep. Thompson agreed to the Trump team’s request for an extension and the former president now has until April 26 to file a response to the suit.Binnall declined comment to The Daily Beast on this story Monday night.Florida state law allows lawsuits to be served by certified mail when addressed to defendants.Thompson’s suit, filed on his behalf by lawyers from the NAACP, accuses Trump, attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the far-right Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys of violating the century-old Klan Act by allegedly conspiring to interfere with civil rights by preventing congressional officials from doing their duty in certifying Joe Biden’s electoral college victory on Jan. 6.Thompson argues that Trump, Giuliani’s incendiary rhetoric about a “stolen” election, and the involvement of Oath Keeper and Proud Boys members in the Jan. 6 riot amounted to a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. Despite Trump and Republicans’ months-long, conspiracy-theory-fueled crusade to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Biden clearly and decisively defeated the GOP incumbent president in the Electoral-College and popular-vote counts.California Rep. Eric Swalwell has filed a similar suit against Trump and Giuliani, which named Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, and Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) as additional defendants.Those defending Trump, and who have defended him in the recent past, have already been prepping legal and public-relations strategies on free-speech grounds. Alan Dershowitz, a member of the Trump legal defense during the former president’s first impeachment trial, previously told The Daily Beast that though “nobody [on the Trump team] has reached out to me yet” about this lawsuit, Dershowitz believes that the ex-president’s rhetoric at his Jan. 6 speech in DC is “protected by the First Amendment” and “I would hope that the ACLU would take on a case like this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • AP source: Raiders releasing star C Rodney Hudson

    The Las Vegas Raiders are planning to release star center Rodney Hudson as part of a major overhaul of the team’s offensive line. A person familiar with the move said Tuesday that Hudson will be released with two years left on his current contract. NFL Network first reported the move.

  • An early SpaceX engineer crawled inside an imploding rocket on a jet in mid-air to save the company

    SpaceX was down to its last rocket, which was flying aboard a C-17 jet over the Pacific. When it began to crumple, Zach Dunn dove in head first.