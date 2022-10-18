Raleigh police chief briefs city leaders after mass shooting

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson addressed the Raleigh City Council Tuesday afternoon, the first meeting since the Oct. 13 mass shooting that left five people dead and others injured.

Five people, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer, were shot and killed in or near the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Three people, including another police officer and the 15-year-old suspect, were injured.

The suspect remains in critical condition, Patterson said, adding a five-day report issued when officers discharge their weapons, will be released this week with details about the events.

The City Council also held a moment of silence to remember the victims, and Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin read each of the victims’ names.

“This is our attempt to show support for each other and for those who are hurting,” Baldwin said.

“The light that normally shines on Raleigh does not burn as bright because we have lost five people because of a senseless act of gun violence,” she said.

Baldwin also announced a vigil for 3 p.m. Sunday at in front of Raleigh Memorial Auditorium being called “Raleigh Healing Together.” More information about the vigil will released at a later date.

In a meeting Monday, the Wake County Board of Commissioners also offered its support and prayers in the aftermath of Thursday’s mass shooting.

“We know that words cannot lessen the pain,” said Wake County Commissioner Chair Sig Hutchinson. “But we want the victims’ families to know that we grieve with you. We pray with you. And we stand with you today.”