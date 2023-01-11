Raleigh police chief to speak Wednesday after possible record homicides in 2022

Police Chief Estella Patterson will speak Wednesday afternoon about violent crime in Raleigh, with year-end data showing 2022 may have seen a record number of homicides in the city.

There were 49 reported homicides last year, compared to 33 in 2021, a 48.5% increase.

Of those, 41 were fatal shootings, a nearly 58% increase from the 26 reported in 2021.

And that was more than double the 19 people shot and killed in Raleigh in pre-pandemic 2019.

Patterson will discuss what the Raleigh Police Department is doing to fight violent crime — including plans to “increase community engagement and collaboration” — during a 3 p.m. news conference at the Raleigh Police Department Southwest District on Hutton Street.

Year-end shooting data requested by The News & Observer shows more people who were shot last year died compared to people who were shot but survived in 2021.

In 2022, there were:

▪ 36 fatal shooting incidents with 41 victims.

▪ 43 homicide incidents, including non-gun related killings, with 49 victims.

▪ 92 non-fatal shootings.

The victims also got younger last year — there were 18 juveniles (ages 13 to 17) fatally shot in 2022, compared to eight the year before.’

Police have made arrests in three-quarters of the homicides, according to police spokesman Lt. Jason Borneo.

Data tracked by The N&O shows that fatal shootings and overall gun-related crimes in Raleigh have risen steadily since 2019.

Part of the city’s effort to curb violent crime has included a Community Violence Interrupter program, in collaboration with the Raleigh-Apex NAACP, that received over $2 million from the Raleigh City Council last year.

This story will be updated after the police chief’s news conference. Wednesday afternoon. Please return for a fuller report.