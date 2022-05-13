Raleigh police fired 30 rounds at Molotov-wielding suspect in fatal encounter, RPD says

Raleigh police officers fired 30 rounds at a man who threw burning liquid at officers after driving to a police station in Southeast Raleigh last week armed with Molotov cocktails, according to a city report released Friday.

The Raleigh Police Department report describes what happened during the fatal confrontation April 7, outside a police station on Rock Quarry Road. The report said 16 minutes elapsed between the first officer arriving and the fatal shots.

Police Chief Estella Patterson previously said the man was shot by officers after they saw him throwing “multiple” Molotov cocktails at vehicles in a parking lot outside the department’s Southeast District station.

Patterson said one officer spotted the man trying to set multiple cars on fire and requested assistance. At least three other officers responded and gave the man commands to stop.

Officers said two vehicles were on fire, one of them an RPD patrol car, and requested a fire engine to respond to the scene as well, according to recordings of radio traffic between officers and dispatchers released on Monday.

One officer reports to dispatchers that the man was throwing gasoline onto the patrol car, as well as “feces and urine.”

After that, an officer says the man is making a Molotov cocktail, which is typically a bottle with a fuse that holds flammable liquid, and can be thrown at a target.

Officers shot at the man when one of the “incendiary weapons” came near an officer, and struck the man at least four times, according to the radio traffic. None of the officers was injured, police said.

Each officer was wearing an activated body camera during the incident, and police plan to ask a judge to publicly release the videos, Patterson said. State law requires law enforcement departments to file a court petition when body camera footage of a police shooting is being sought.

RPD 5 Day Report by Mark Schultz on Scribd

2nd fatal shooting by RPD this year

The fatal shooting is the second by Raleigh police, and the sixth overall by Triangle law enforcement officers this year.

In January, Raleigh officers responded to a crash on the side of Interstate 440, where they found 43-year-old Daniel Turcios and his family. While investigating the wreck, officers gave Turcios multiple commands to drop a knife he was holding, and when he didn’t comply, an officer tased him in the back.

Officers tried to pin him down but Turcios lunged at one of the officers with the knife, prompting another officer to shoot him multiple times. The shooting was condemned by activists and Turcios’ family, who later called for two officers who tased and shot Turcios to be prosecuted.