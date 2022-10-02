Raleigh police have identified man found dead on greenway and ask public for help

Raleigh police identified the man whose body was found Sept. 29 on a greenway near Crabtree Valley Mall and are seeking information from the public about his death.

According to a release, the body of Rodney Lewis Clark, 21, was found just before 4 p.m. by someone on Crabtree Creek Trail near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road. Police have not released a cause of death.

A person identified as Rodney Lewis Clark Jr. was the subject of “missing” alerts issued by Raleigh police in March 2013, when the subject was 11 years old, and another in July 2015, when the subject was 15. The subject was found safe each time.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.