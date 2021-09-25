Raleigh police identify man who was fatally shot Friday, ask for help

A man who was shot in Northeast Raleigh Friday morning has died from his injuries, Raleigh police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Craftsman Drive at approximately 5:15 a.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Later on Friday, police said the man had died from his injuries, and identified him as 46-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez-Gutierrez.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said in a news release.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP. Text and email reporting options are also available at raleighcrimestoppers.org.

Tips can be shared anonymously, and CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information that helps solve cases.