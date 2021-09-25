Raleigh police identify man who was fatally shot Friday, ask for help

Avi Bajpai
·1 min read

A man who was shot in Northeast Raleigh Friday morning has died from his injuries, Raleigh police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Craftsman Drive at approximately 5:15 a.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Later on Friday, police said the man had died from his injuries, and identified him as 46-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez-Gutierrez.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said in a news release.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP. Text and email reporting options are also available at raleighcrimestoppers.org.

Tips can be shared anonymously, and CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information that helps solve cases.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories