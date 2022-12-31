Raleigh police: Infant kidnapped in stolen SUV reunited with mother

Raleigh police have charged a man with stealing an SUV with a 4-month-old baby inside.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Raleigh police say Tony Antronie Elliott, 32, stole a white Mitsubishi Outlander from the 4800 block of Millsview Court in the Calvary Trace apartment complex in North Raleigh. The owner’s 4-month-old son was inside the Outlander.

Police spotted the SUV on Capital Boulevard later Friday and pulled it over. Elliott was arrested and the infant returned to his mother unharmed.

Elliott faces charges of felonious restraint, larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer.