Raleigh police investigate officer seen in viral video kneeling on Black man’s neck

The Raleigh Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into an incident Saturday in which a police officer knelt on the neck of a Black man while several officers forcefully arrested him at a Wingstop restaurant.

The violent scuffle between officers and Mekhi Alante Lucky, 24, in which an officer knelt on his neck for around 10 seconds, was captured on video and is gaining significant attention on social media.

Lucky is a signed male model who started his career after mugshots for previous Wake County arrests went viral on social media with the title “prison bae.” He shared the video on his Instagram account with more than 156,000 followers.

Another Raleigh police officer in the viral video is shown grabbing Lucretia Tenell Godwin, 24, by her hair while knocking her down in trying to arrest her. Godwin, who is also Black, is the manager of that restaurant’s location.

The incident stemmed from a confrontation involving physical assault between customers and employees that police responded to past midnight on Feb. 12.

Police received a call about customers verbally assaulting employees, punching them and throwing chicken wings at them. The dispute was over an incomplete DoorDash order that the customers wanted a refund for, according to an audio recording of the 911 call provided to The News & Observer.

The video of the arrest and the verbal dispute that led to it has been shared on Lucky’s Instagram account with the caption “They hate,” with a single black fist emoji.

The video was also published by WRAL News, who first reported the news Thursday afternoon.

After collecting statements from the 911 caller and another person, police say they identified Lucky inside the restaurant as matching the description of the person fighting employees.

“I came in here after the situation happened, right?” Lucky is seen telling three officers.

A woman is heard saying “correct” in the video, though it is unclear if it is Godwin or the woman recording the video who says it.

Lucky denies being the suspect and is seen in the video trying to convince police he was not present for the initial incident. Godwin visibly attempts to defend Lucky and asks an officer to “chill out” during a verbal dispute.

Lucky then physically struggles with two male officers and one female officer who wrestle with him until they knock him to the ground in an attempt to arrest him.

One officer is shown holding his knee to the back of Lucky’s neck as he lies face down until another gets up and moves toward Godwin, who is yelling at the officers, to detain her.

“Get off his neck!” Godwin yells.

That officer grabs and pulls her hair before knocking her down to arrest her, the video shows.

Police said in a statement that while they were attempting to arrest a person in the store who matched a reported description, “a female in the store interfered and assaulted two officers.”

Lucky did not respond to an N&O interview request by email Thursday night, and employees at the Wingstop declined to comment when reached by phone.

RPD chief says investigation underway

Lucky, Godwin and a 16-year-old juvenile were all charged in connection with the incident, police said in a statement. Police also charged a fourth person, 32, who left the scene but turned herself in later that same day after a warrant for her arrest was issued.

The incident is being investigated by the police department’s Internal Affairs Unit.

“RPD personnel are held to a high standard of conduct and any violation of policy and procedures will be fully investigated and subject to disciplinary action if substantiated based on the factual findings,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said in an emailed statement.

Lucky was charged with resisting arrest and Godwin was charged with two felony counts of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, injury to personal property and assault and battery, WRAL reported. Police didn’t say in the statement what charges any of the four faced.

EMS treated the officers for injuries. Police spokeswoman Stacy Smith did not specify what the injuries were in an email responding to an N&O request for further details.

“They hate us!” Lucky is heard yelling toward the end of the video once he and Godwin are detained.

News & Observer staff writer Julian Shen-Berro contributed to this story.