Raleigh police investigate shooting on Capital Boulevard that killed one man

Laura Brache
·1 min read

Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that killed one man early Monday morning.

Officials said that at approximately 4:50 a.m., the man was taken to the hospital in a vehicle after he was shot along the 3500 block of Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. He did not survive.

Police did not share whether they have identified a suspect in the shooting, nor the victim’s identity.

In June, The News and Observer reported that a total of 32 people had been injured in firearm-related assaults in Raleigh this year as of May 18, according to the police department. There had been 12 homicides by that date, 10 involving guns.

Since then, there have been at least two more deaths by gunfire.

On Monday, June 14, Raleigh police arrested 19-year-old Kevin Hart, who was charged with the murder of Trashawn Watkins, also 19, outside a Raleigh Food Lion.

Last week, Antonio Luis Quinones, 26, died from a gunshot wound after a shooting on the 400 block of South Raleigh Boulevard around 9:39 p.m. Thursday. Raleigh Police detectives were investigating Quinones’ death as a homicide.

The N&O has asked police for more recent data on shootings this year.

The Monday morning shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

