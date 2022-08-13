Raleigh police investigate shooting that they first thought was a fatal car crash

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting that was first thought to be a fatal car crash.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane about 5:20 p.m. Friday for a reported vehicle collision. When they arrived, they first reported finding a man dead in a car. They did not say what the car had hit.

Later Friday evening, RPD told ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, that the driver had been shot prior to the crash. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The police have not yet released any additional details, as the investigation continues.

