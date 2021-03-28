Raleigh police investigating 2 men, woman with gunshot wounds on New Bern Avenue

Tammy Grubb
·1 min read

Raleigh police are investigating a shooting late Saturday that left three people wounded.

Police who responded to the shooting call in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue around 8:40 p.m. found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, according to a police department news release. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A second man shot in the incident walked to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Police did not release additional details about the shooting or potential suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting can call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org to make a report by text or email. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

