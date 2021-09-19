Raleigh police investigating after 51-year-old killed in Saturday assault

Raleigh police are investigating an assault that killed a 51-year-old man late Saturday night.

Officers found Javan Cannon suffering serious injuries after a disturbance was reported just before 11:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Garner Road in Southeast Raleigh.

Cannon did not survive his injuries, police said in a news release Sunday.

The News & Observer has requested more information about the nature of Cannon’s injuries, and whether a suspect or motive has been identified.

Police are asking those with information about the assault to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.