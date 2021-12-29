Raleigh police investigating arson inside Walmart, searching for suspects

Raleigh Police are investigating a fire that was intentionally set Tuesday evening inside the Walmart on New Bern Avenue.

Police said the fire was set in the household products area of the store at 4431 New Bern Ave., about 6 p.m.

No one was injured, police said. CBS17 reported that customers and employees were evacuated with some reporting they saw smoke inside the store.

Police released a photo of a man who may have “information that could aid in the investigation,” police said in a news release.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.