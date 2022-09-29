Raleigh police investigating man’s death after body found on greenway

Raleigh police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon on Crabtree Creek Trail, not far from Crabtree Valley Mall, according to a news release.

Police said they responded to a call about 3:45 p.m. after the man’s body was discovered on the greenway near where Creedmoor Road intersects with Glenwood Avenue.

A cause of death has not been announced as police continue their investigation.

The path runs parallel to the creek.

The police department is seeking tips via raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Anna Johnson contributed to this report.