Raleigh police investigating reported armed kidnapping near NC State campus

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an armed kidnapping reported Sunday night, according to an N.C. State University safety notice.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of Marcom Street, south of Western Boulevard and southeast of campus. No one was physically hurt.

“One victim was able to run away, while the second victim was physically restrained and placed in a white Chevrolet SUV (possibly an Equinox) and was later located unharmed in Durham by the Durham Police Department,” the safety notice stated.

Neither person was an N.C. State student or employee, it stated.

The first suspect was described as a Black male about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build, wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a black ski mask, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect was described as a Black male about 5 feet 5 inches tall with an average build, wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a black ski mask.

The alert did not provide additional physical details such as eye color, hair style or complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department by calling 911 or 919-878-3561.