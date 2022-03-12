Raleigh police investigating after shots fired at the Brier Creek Walmart

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting in a Walmart parking lot on Glenwood Avenue, the department reported on Twitter.

Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton said he was in the store and first heard shots fired at the Brier Creek Walmart, 10050 Glenwood Ave, around 5:30 p.m, in a social media post.

According to Middleton, the Raleigh police department is now investigating the shooting by “sweeping store with long barreled weapons.” The store will be on lock down for the remainder of the day.

The council member said the incident was “extremely scary, but [he is] fine.”

Raleigh police say a follow-up investigation is currently underway.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.