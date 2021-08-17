Raleigh police investigating after teen shot in arm

Raleigh police are investigating a shooting after a teen was shot in the arm Monday night.

Police said they responded to a shooting on Hillock Drive about 6:15 p.m. The male teen was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury, police said.

Police did not provide additional details about the victim, a suspect or whether a suspect is in custody.

“There is not an ongoing concern for public safety in the area,” police said, based on the initial investigation.

Hillock Drive is off North Hills Drive, about a half-mile from Crabtree Valley Mall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.