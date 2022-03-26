22-year-old man dies after being shot in Raleigh on Friday night, police say

A 22-year-old man has died after he and two others were injured in a shooting Friday night, Raleigh police said in an update Saturday.

Police identified the man as LaShawn Tylek Ford. The two others who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were not identified.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Burgundy Street about 9 p.m., where they found Ford and the two others, police said earlier Saturday.

All three of the people, including Ford, were taken to a hospital.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and said no additional information was available as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-4357. Callers can receive cash rewards for information that leads to felony arrests and do not have to identify themselves.