Raleigh police now say two men found wounded were connected to a single shooting

Raleigh police have update their information on what was believe to be two separate shootings early Saturday. Their investigation has determined that both men were shot in the same incident.

Police were notified of a shooting around 5:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Calvary Drive. When police arrived, they found a man, who was not named, suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital with what police described as serious injuries.

They responded to a call of a second shooting around 7 a.m. in the 4600 block of Atlantic Avenue. Police found a second wounded man there, and he was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police first said the shootings were isolated incidents, but around midday reported that both men were wounded in the Calvary Drive incident. They said there actually was no shooting on Atlantic Avenue, but provided no further details.

They ask anyone with information about either shooting to contact the Crimestoppers anonymous tip service online at www.p3tips.com/89 or by phone at 919-996-1193.