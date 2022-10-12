Raleigh police looking for driver who struck, killed 76-year-old man near Carroll Middle

Raleigh police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a 76-year-old man while he was walking near Carroll Middle School Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to the area near the school on Six Forks Road about 7:05 a.m. for a “person down” call. Police say Faramarz Zeinahvazi, 76, was walking north “outside of the traffic way” and was struck when he was crossing the school’s driveway.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The vehicle did not stay at the scene, police said. Police have not identified the vehicle they’re searching for.

The Carroll Middle School campus is bordered by Six Forks Road and East Rowan Street, north of the North Hills area.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to go to Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193. Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.