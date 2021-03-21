Raleigh police looking for man they say used chainsaw to ‘menace’ others at hotel

Julian Shen-Berro
·1 min read

Police are seeking a man with a chainsaw who threatened at least one person at a Raleigh hotel Saturday night.

The man is wanted for attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and damage to property, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Officers responded to a call in the 2500 block of South Saunders St. at roughly 9:14 p.m. Saturday night, according to the release. The department said the suspect was “using a chainsaw to menace the victim.”

The situation took place at the Super 8 motel at 2501 South Saunders St., according to the incident report. The suspect also damaged two room doors — one at the motel, and one at the Claremont Inn also on South Saunders St.

Donna-maria Harris, a spokeswoman for the department, declined to comment on how many people were present, or whether anyone was injured. The incident report lists two victims.

Harris also declined to provide more information about the attempted kidnapping charge.

Police said the man was wearing “a dark green baseball cap, a long white coat, dark jeans, and white shoes.” They also said he left in a “dark colored passenger vehicle.”

The Raleigh Police Department is looking for this vehicle used by a man they say threatened others with a chainsaw at a hotel Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Harris declined to comment on whether the man’s motive had been determined.

Police have asked those with information that might assist the investigation to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

