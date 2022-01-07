Raleigh police say man fatally stabbed off New Bern Avenue

Raleigh police say a man stabbed Thursday night died from his injuries.

Officers responded to a stabbing call in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue just before 9 p.m. They found a man who had been stabbed, and he was taken to the hospital.

On Friday, police identified the man as 57-year-old Clifton McClam and said he had died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.