Raleigh police say man stabbed 2 women and robbed a restaurant at knifepoint

Mark Schultz
·1 min read

Raleigh police say a man stabbed two women, robbed a restaurant at knifepoint and caused multiple car crashes Wednesday night.

Officers responded at 8:48 p.m to a report of a stabbing in the 4600 block of Dansey Drive in northeast Raleigh, according to a news release.

The officers found two women who had been stabbed in an apparent domestic incident. They were taken for treatment of their injuries. The release did not give their ages, relation to the suspect or say how badly they were hurt.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, fled in his vehicle, causing multiple crashes, the release continued.

At some point the man jumped and ran in the 2900 block of East Millbrook Road, where police say he robbed the Hibachi Buffet at knifepoint.

He then fled to the PetSmart on East Millbrook Road, where officers took him into custody without further incident, the release stated.

Multiple charges are pending.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

