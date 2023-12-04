Raleigh police officer, 2nd driver hospitalized after crash flips car Monday morning

A Raleigh police car collided with another vehicle and flipped early Monday morning, sending both the officer and the other driver to the hospital.

The crash happened on the corner of Pender and Carver streets, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

A four-door sedan sustained major damage, and the Raleigh police SUV was upside down.

Police responded to a call to assist an officer after 4 a.m. before the crash, WRAL reported.

The crash knocked down power lines and a power pole, according to an N&O photographer at the scene.

Police haven’t released the names of those involved.

The intersection of North Carver and Pender streets is currently closed, according to ABC11.

The N&O has contacted police to learn more about the collision and will update this story as we get more information..