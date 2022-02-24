Raleigh police officer arrested by DEA on drug charges, reports say

A Raleigh police officer faces drug-related charges after being arrested by the U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration, according to WRAL and CBS17.

The arrest comes the day before local and federal authorities are scheduled to have a press conference to “discuss a case involving the distribution of cocaine,” according to an advisory from the United States Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley will be at the press conference along with Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson and Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to the advisory.

WRAL and CBS17 report that the DEA arrested Keven Emilio Rodriguez-Giles, 23. WRAL reports he is charged with felony possession of cocaine, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Raleigh Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office have not responded to The News & Observer’s questions on the arrest.

The press conference is at 10:15 a.m. at the Terry Sanford Federal Courthouse.