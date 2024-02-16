Raleigh police officer who shot, injured armed suspect fired gun 18 times, report says

A Raleigh police officer fired his weapon 18 times when he heard gunshots and shot a man who refused to drop his gun Saturday night on Rock Quarry Road, according to a report from Police Chief Estella Patterson released Friday afternoon.

The suspect, Ranses Vacramontes Varga, remains in the hospital. He is accused of shooting and injuring two women.

During the incident, the police officer, M.L. Berg, also accidentally shot a person sitting in a parked truck that the suspect took cover behind, the report states. The women and the passenger in the truck have all been treated and released from the hospital.

The officer was wearing a body camera, and the Raleigh Police Department has petitioned a judge for its release, as required by state law.

The shooting is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, which will reports its findings to the district attorney’s office, as well as by the Police Department.

