Raleigh police to release additional details in deadly mass shooting investigation

Raleigh police are expected to give an update Thursday on their investigation into the deadly mass shooting a week ago.

On Oct. 13, authorities said 15-year-old Austin Thompson killed five people, including his 16-year-old brother and an off-duty police officer. Two other people, including a K-9 officer, were also hurt.

According to WTVD, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson will release additional information in the department’s five-day report. The report will include a detailed outline of events during the shooting, including the suspect’s injuries and the type of weapon used.

Patterson said investigators have been working around the clock for the past five days to “better understand the sequence of events that occurred and the possible motives behind the suspect’s actions.”

In an update to Raleigh City Council Tuesday, Patterson also said one of the shooting victims is showing improvement and a second has been released from the hospital.

Five people were killed, including an off-duty officer, and two more people were injured in a shooting rampage in Raleigh Thursday, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed.

On Wednesday, Thompson’s mother told WTVD that he’s improving in the hospital. Police said he was seriously hurt when police found him after a two-hour standoff following the shooting, but details of how he received those injuries have not been released.

All week, people have stopped by a growing memorial in Raleigh, some writing messages of hope and offering condolences.

“It’s going to take time, healing. They need to get a lot more resources for mental health, a lot more resources. Because something went on. We don’t know what triggered him. We may never know,” said Lekisha Riddick, a Raleigh resident.

The accused shooter’s brother, James, will also be laid to rest Thursday.

A public vigil is expected to be held outside the Memorial Auditorium in Raleigh on Sunday at 3 p.m., city officials said.

