Raleigh police to release report today on officers’ fatal shooting of man with gun

The city of Raleigh expects to release a report Monday on the fatal shooting of a man they say was firing at officers and cars near Ligon Magnet Middle School on March 27.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. in the 700 block of Cumberland Street, just east of downtown.

Shortly after the shooting, Police Chief Estella Patterson said the suspect shot two occupied cars and two police cars, according to media outlets.

Two officers fired back, striking the gunman who later died at a hospital.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the officers who shot him.

Early that morning, at least a dozen 911 calls poured in reporting an armed man shooting at cars on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as he walked down the street.

Audio recordings of 911 calls released by the Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday describe the scene near Ligon Magnet Middle School and the N.C. Correctional Institution for Women before officers fatally shot the man.

“There’s a man pointing his gun at teachers’ cars,” said one caller, who identified herself as a teacher at Ligon Magnet. “It’s quite dark. We just got to school. We can’t really see well.”