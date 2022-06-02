‘Do it!’ and ‘Don’t do it!’: Raleigh police release videos in fatal shooting at station

Video released Thursday by the city of Raleigh show police officers giving conflicting messages before shooting a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails at them.

Security footage shows a man, later identified as 37-year-old Reuel Rodriguez-Núñez, driving in a van to the Raleigh Police Department’s Southeast District police station.

Rodriguez-Núñez exits the car, throws a container of “bodily fluids” at the entrance of the police station, and then retrieves a cup with flammable liquid that he ignites and throws at a parked SUV.

He then proceeds to throws a separate projectile at a second parked police vehicle. Flames spurt out and then subside, but the fire smolders for several minutes.

A police car arrives in the parking lot several feet away, and Rodriguez-Núñez chucks three cups with the flammable liquid at it before a second car arrives.

Body camera 1

In video labeled body camera 1, a officer approaches the suspect with his hands up in a shrug.

“What’s going on man?,” the officer asks the suspect. “What’s going on?”

Another officer, who appears to be wearing body camera 1, repeatedly tells the man to not make more Molotov cocktails.

“Don’t do anymore,” the officer says. “Don’t do anymore. Don’t do it. Don’t do it, bro.”

The man proceeds to fill more cups with flammable liquid and throws one at the officer closest to him.

Multiple officers fire at him as they close in, continuing to yell at him to put his hands up after he falls to the pavement upon being shot outside the station.

Body camera 3

In footage labeled Body Camera 3, an officer pulls up as radio traffic says the suspect is “throwing Molotov cocktails at us.”

The officer, with his gun in his hand, runs toward the police station and stands closest to the suspect.

“Go ahead (expletive) do it,” he says. “Do it! Do it! Go a-(expletive)-head. Go right (expletive) ahead. Go ahead (expletive). Do it. Do it.”

A different officer says “put your hands up” as the officer on body camera 3 continues to say “do it.”

“Give me the go ahead,” the officer on body camera 3 says.

Multiple officers engage the man and command him to drop the Molotov cocktails, the footage shows.

“Take your hands out of your (expletive) pockets!” one officer shouts, along with “do not do it” and “Don’t do it (expletive), I’m done with you!”

6 minutes, 30 shots

The Raleigh Police Department previously said six minutes elapsed from the first officer arriving to the fatal shooting.

Officers fired a total of 30 rounds, the police department has said. No officers were injured in the incident.

A family member of Rodriguez-Núñez previously told WRAL that he had recently been incarcerated and suffered from mental health issues.