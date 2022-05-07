Raleigh police report shooting with officer on Rock Quarry Road

Avi Bajpai
·1 min read

Raleigh police reported Saturday that an officer has been involved in a shooting but did not provide additional details.

WRAL and CBS 17 both reported that there is a large presence of police vehicles along Rock Quarry Road, near New Birch Drive.

The site of the police presence is in walking distance from the Raleigh Police Department’s Southeast District station.

A portion of Rock Quarry Road was blocked off for police vehicles before 2 p.m., WRAL reported.

