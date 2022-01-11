Raleigh police responding to scene of officer-involved shooting on I-440

Raleigh police officers are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 440 that they say “concerns an officer-involved shooting,” the Raleigh Police Department said Tuesday.

Multiple westbound lanes of I-440 between exits 12 (Brentwood Avenue) and 13 (U.S. 64 Business/New Bern Avenue) were shut down around 1:41 p.m. due to the crash, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

An alert on NCDOT’s website said the road was closed and that the impact on traffic was expected to be high.

According to CBS 17, multiple Raleigh police vehicles and emergency response vehicles responded to the scene of the crash.

Police have not provided other details about the crash and the shooting.