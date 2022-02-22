Raleigh police searching for bank robbery suspects near NC State campus, alert says

Raleigh police officers are searching for two bank robbery suspects near N.C. State University, according to a campus security alert Tuesday afternoon.

In the alert, University police said the Raleigh Police Department had informed them of two suspects who fled on foot toward N.C. State’s Centennial Campus after a traffic stop in the parking lot of Mission Valley.

The suspects are wanted in connection to at least one bank robbery that occurred earlier Tuesday, the alert said.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, reported the two individuals are suspects in a string of three bank robberies on Tuesday.

Two of the robberies occurred in Raleigh, while a third happened in Cary, according to the news outlet.

Officers chased the suspects by car until they crashed a Ford Mustang and fled on foot, ABC11 reported.

The N&O has asked Raleigh police for further details about the robberies.

Those with information have been asked to call Raleigh police at 911 or 919-831-6311, or contact University police at 919-515-3000, according to the alert.