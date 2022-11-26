Raleigh police seek driver who hit, killed a girl on Hillsborough Street on Friday

Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit and killed a girl crossing the road in West Raleigh on Friday evening and then drove off.

Police say the white Hyundai hit the girl as she was attempting to cross Hillsborough Street near Bashford Road at about 7:33 p.m. The driver was going eastbound on Hillsborough and drove off after hitting the girl.

Police have not released her name or age. They say she died after being taken to a hospital.

The speed limit along that stretch of Hillsborough is 45 mph. The road is three lanes wide, with two travel lanes and a center turn lane, and there are no crosswalks in the area.

Police say the car might have been a 2006, 2007 or 2008 hybrid.

Police ask anyone who believes they may have information that might help their hit-and-run investigation to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193.