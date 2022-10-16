Raleigh police seek help in finding suspect who stabbed a man in Glenwood South

Raleigh police are seeking assistance in finding a man they say is connected to a stabbing incident in the Glenwood South district.

On Oct. 8, Raleigh police officers responded to a stabbing call about 2:15 a.m. on North Boylan Avenue and West Johnson Street.

The preliminary investigation found that the incident started as an altercation near the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue. Two men were fighting, which led to one of the men being stabbed multiple times, according to a news release.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for his injury, police say.

Raleigh police did not indicate what the altercation was about nor how severe the stab wounds were.

The suspect is described as an adult male who is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police encourage anyone who believes they may have information about the incident to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or to call 919-996-1193.