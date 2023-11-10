Raleigh police say an SUV driver ran a red light and hit a car, killing a passenger

Police have charged the driver of an SUV who they say ran a red light in North Raleigh on Thursday afternoon and hit a car, killing a passenger.

Rodney Lee, 38, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to stop at a steady red light.

Police say Lee was driving a Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Spring Forest Road when he came to the intersection with Green Road. They say Lee ran the red light and hit a Ford Focus that was making a left turn onto Green Road.

The driver of the Focus, Mary Garris, and her front-seat passenger, Mark Garris, were both taken to the hospital. Mark Garris, 66, died of his injuries.

Police have not released information about the condition of Mary Garris, 67.

Police say Lee was traveling with a woman in the front seat and three children in the back. Police have not disclosed if any of them were injured.

The crash took place about 2:48 p.m.