Raleigh police want to hear from about new de-escalation of force policies. Here’s how

Raleigh police want to hear from residents about new de-escalation of force policies.

The Raleigh Police Department will seek input at several listening session meetings throughout the city from June 8 to June 23. Each session will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The first meeting is Wednesday, June 8, at the Millbrook Exchange Community Center on 1905 Spring Forest Road.

The de-escalation policy development is part of a larger initiative to reform policies at the police department, said Lt. Jason Borneo. It’s a result of a federal grant received in 2021 by the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) of the U.S. Department of Justice.

“The RPD de-escalation listening sessions will be an opportunity for the community to view the draft policy and provide feedback,” Borneo told The News & Observer.

The policy’s project manager, Lt. Eric Goodwin, and the department’s community policing and LGBTQ liaison Michael Ballen will facilitate the meetings, he said.

A COPS grant application filed by the city of Raleigh for de-escalation training estimated that $118,420 is needed for funding.

The application indicates that the short-term goals of the training are to:

▪ “increase the knowledge and skills of police personnel needed to strategically slow down incidents and to maximize the use of time, distance, and space in order to allow for the tactical flexibility to optimize public safety outcomes;

▪ “to positively impact the attitudes and motivation of police personnel in a manner that aligns with and promotes the sanctity of human life;

▪ “to increase self-awareness (mindfulness) of police personnel, situational awareness during dynamic police situations, and social awareness reflective of the interdependence between the police and the public.”

Its mid-term goals are proposed to “positively impact the behavior of police personnel during dynamic and stressful situations” while long-term goals are proposed to enhance the legitimacy and trust of the police department among the public.

RPD’s use of force

The police department’s use-of-force policy has come under scrutiny from residents and social justice activists in the fatal shooting of Daniel Turcios on Jan. 11.

Turcios was killed by a police officer following an accident on Interstate 440. After Turcios was seen carrying a knife, officers repeatedly asked him to drop it. An officer tased him, and as Turcios lunged at officers with the knife, he was fatally shot.

Family members said officers could have done more to defuse the situation before shooting him. They said Turcios may have not understood the commands because he spoke little to no English and he was disoriented from the crash.

More recently, Raleigh Police officers were seen in body camera footage giving conflicting commands to Reuel Rodriguez-Núñez, a man who threw Molotov cocktails at vehicles and police officers last month before they fatally shot him.

Outside the Southeast police station, one officers shouted de-escalation commands at Rodriguez-Núñez but another also yelled “Do it! Do it!” along with profanities, shortly before he was shot by officers.

Raleigh police’s use-of-force policies dictate that force is only used “when all other means of resolving a situation have been exhausted or are clearly inapplicable,” while acknowledging that officers “are required to make split-second decisions in quickly evolving circumstances,” The N&O reported previously.

“Force will be used only to the degree necessary to control the situation,” the policy states. Officers are instructed to use firearms only “as a last resort, when other means have failed or are inapplicable.”

Federal data shows that only 33 North Carolina agencies reported use-of-force data to the FBI, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner.

Community meetings

Here are the rest of the meetings this month:

▪ June 14 —Marsh Creek Community Center at 3050 N. New Hope Road.

▪ June 15 — Barwell Road Community Center at 5857 Barwell Park Road.

▪ June 21 — Pullen Community Center at 408 Ashe Ave.

▪ June 22 — Lake Lynn Community Center at 3050 N. New Hope Road.

▪ June 23 — John Chavis Community Center at 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.