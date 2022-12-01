Raleigh releases police body camera videos from deadly Hedingham mass shooting

The city of Raleigh released police officers’ body camera video Thursday showing the confrontation between police and the suspect in the mass shootings in the Hendingham neighborhood in October.

The footage shows officers surrounding a barn-like garage building in the woods An officer is shot during the standoff on Oct. 13, hours after seven people were shot in the Hedingham neighborhood.

The barrage of gunfire is followed by silence from the building as the officer, Casey Clark. is pulled to safety and his fellow officers apply tourniquets to his injured knee. The officer is alert and talking and at one point says his injury may have been caused by a ricochet bullet.

Three videos were released by the city of Raleigh from the body cameras worn by the police officers, The footage does not show the 15-year-old suspect accused in the shootings.

During the standoff that lasted about three hours, officers fired at least 23 rounds of shots after the suspect fired multiple shots from inside the building.

The suspect was shot during the gunfire exchange and taken into custody just before 10 p.m. that night and hospitalized for his injuries. Officers also seized weapons the juvenile was carrying including a handgun, several types of ammunition, and a large hunting knife.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly. Please return here for a fuller report.





