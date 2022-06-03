Raleigh police investigating ‘isolated’ shooting, prompting lockdown at Sanderson High

Raleigh police have responded to a report of a shooting near Optimist Park and Sanderson High School, sending the school into a code red lockdown Friday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Whittier Drive, where Optimist Park is located, just after 10:30 a.m., police said in a post on Twitter.

Officers are currently conducting a follow-up investigation into the reported shooting, police said. Based on preliminary information, police said the shooting appears to be an “isolated incident,” and that there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding area.

Parents at the Raleigh high school began raising concerns after hearing from their children that Sanderson had been put on lockdown.

Schools often go into lockdown when there’s police activity in the nearby area. It’s done as a precautionary measure.

Fears about school safety have risen since last week’s mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.