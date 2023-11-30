Raleigh Schools announces new plan to address bus driver shortage

Nov. 29—Raleigh County Schools has devised a plan to address its bus driver shortage, including paying drivers while in training.

Raleigh County Schools Superintendent Serena Starcher said their new Bus Operator Recruitment and Training Program will address one of the major hurdles in acquiring new drivers: providing them with a steady paycheck while in training.

With training taking anywhere from four to six weeks, Starcher said most people can't afford to go that long without a paycheck.

Raleigh Schools has suffered from a bus driver shortage since nearly the beginning of the school year, causing the cancellation of bus routes and jeopardizing some children's ability to attend school regularly.

The district's new Bus Operator Recruitment and Training Program was unveiled Tuesday during a Raleigh County Board of Education meeting.

As part of the new program, which board members approved, prospective drivers will be paid $15 an hour while training to become bus drivers for Raleigh County Schools.

In order to become a bus operator trainee and receive part-time pay, individuals must first pass a background check and drug test and interview with Raleigh County Transportation Director Greg Betkijian.

Betkijian then sends the names of qualified trainees to the board for approval as temporary/part-time bus operator trainees.

As part of the program, Raleigh School will also reimburse trainees for state fees associated with obtaining the certifications required to operate a bus.

Trainees will have up to three months to complete the required training. The bus operator trainees must also sign a bus driver promissory note agreeing to work as a substitute or full-time school bus operator for Raleigh County Schools for at least six months after completing all the required training.

Anyone who does not complete the training in the allotted time or does not meet the six-month work requirement may be asked to repay Raleigh Schools for the funds expended on the individual while in training.

Before this new program can take effect, Starcher said the West Virginia Department of Education must also approve it.

Betkijian said he's aiming to start the next class for bus operator trainees in January, which should give the state enough time to approve the new program.

He added that he hopes the new incentives will attract the bus drivers they need to prevent the frequent bus route cancellations that they've experienced since the beginning of the school year.

"It's a huge incentive to pay folks in a timely manner," Betkijian said. "Six or eight weeks without being paid is hard to do."

Betkijian said they typically pick up several new drivers in the summer, but this year, out of the two bus driver training classes that took place in the summer, only two bus drivers signed on with Raleigh Schools.

He added that this low turnout from the summer classes, as well as the retirement and departure of several bus drivers prior to the '23-'24 school year, really exacerbated the issue.

Whether people want to come on as a full-time bus driver or just a substitute, Betkijian said they could use anyone.

"We'd like to get as many as possible," he said. "At the moment, we're kinda keeping our head right above the water, but we'll always take more. There's no such thing as too many substitutes."

Raleigh Schools' bus driver shortage was initially brought to the board's attention during a September meeting when Starcher told board members that bus route cancellations were becoming a near-daily occurrence.

According to information from Raleigh Schools, the district was averaging roughly four bus route cancellations a day in October. The largest number of bus routes canceled in a single day in October was nine.

A total of 75 high school bus routes, 74 middle school bus routes, 87 elementary school bus routes and 14 special education bus routes were canceled during October.

As of November, the district also has two regular bus routes listed as vacant.

Raleigh Schools currently employs 119 full-time bus drivers and 17 substitute bus drivers. Of those substitute drivers, nine are retired bus drivers.

Earlier in the year, the board approved a policy allowing retired bus drivers to serve as substitute bus drivers during critical shortages without impacting their retirement benefits.

A list of all current Raleigh County Schools job openings can be found on their website at boe.rale.k12.wv.us under the jobs tab.

