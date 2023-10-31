Raleigh Sheriff honors fallen deputies, K-9s

Oct. 30—"Forever honored."

These words are written on one of the five granite slabs that comprise the recently unveiled Raleigh County Sheriff's Memorial.

The monument honors deputies who died in the line of duty and includes a K-9 appreciation memorial.

It was unveiled Friday at the Raleigh County Sheriff's new headquarters in the Pinecrest Industrial Park.

Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday said the monument serves as a reminder for his deputies and the community of the commitment made by past and present members of the department.

"I think it's hard to get to where you want to go if you don't have an idea of where you've been," Canaday said. "Everybody who's worked here, men and women alike, make us what we are today. They're part of our history."

Four names are listed on the monument for fallen deputies.

Next to those names is an EOW (end of watch) date.

The first of those names is Deputy Golden Frye, EOW July 22, 1921. Frye was shot while breaking up a fight at a baseball game in Glen White on July 3, 1921. He died of his injuries a few weeks later.

Deputy George W. Spangler, EOW Feb. 19, 1927 — Spangler was shot in the chest and killed during an arrest of two brothers in Oswald.

Deputy Leamon "Slim" Martin, EOW Dec. 17, 1934 — Martin was beaten to death in Ghent with a hammer and his pistol by two men he had just arrested.

Deputy Jess Thompson, EOW July 7, 1938 — Thompson was shot and killed in Clear Fork as he and a civilian conducted surveillance on a cave where stolen property had been stored. When the suspect returned, a shootout ensued in which Thompson and the suspect were killed.

The accounts of how these officers died were compiled from newspaper articles written at the time and an online memorial site.

Canaday said planning and fundraising for the memorial began several years ago when the new Raleigh County Sheriff's headquarters was initially being designed.

"I think it's necessary to memorialize those people and the canines, but as far as the fallen officer memorial, to really memorialize what they did," he said. "Sometimes, and for too long, the families felt like it didn't matter, or their loved ones had been forgotten, and it was really important for us to honor them."

Canaday said the memorial would not have been possible without the financial support of citizens and businesses in Raleigh County, as well as the Raleigh County Deputy Sheriff's Association, which aided in the fundraising effort.

Canaday said the Raleigh County Deputy Sheriff's Association also came up with the design for the memorial with input from current deputies.

The centerpiece of the memorial is a large black granite slab that depicts a deputy with a bowed head and hands clasped in front.

Carved into this same stone behind the deputy is the American flag and the shadows of other deputies.

"Those are the shadows of the people that are killed in the line of duty that are kind of symbolically watching over us," Canaday said.

Canaday said the placement of the memorial is also significant.

He said the fallen officer memorial is "forward facing" and represents the humility, service and sacrifice that officers project directly to the public daily.

Inside the officer, the memorial can be seen by officers working in the large road patrol office, which is equipped with a personal desk for every patrol officer.

"The office is behind that memorial, so whenever we look out, we look at those people. Those are the footsteps, the shoulders on which this building and everybody that works here stands on," Canaday said.

Egnor Monument Company of Crab Orchard crafted the memorial.