Raleigh shooting leaves one man dead, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man is dead following a shooting in Raleigh overnight.

Officers responded to a shooting at Kerwin Drive and Battlefield Drive just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

One man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

There is no suspect information available and if you have any information, call 901-528-CASH.

