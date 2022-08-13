Raleigh shooting leaves one man dead, police say

A man is dead following a shooting in Raleigh overnight.

Officers responded to a shooting at Kerwin Drive and Battlefield Drive just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Kerwin and Battlefield. One adult male shooting victim was located. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect info is available. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/bKjpMZQIOG — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 13, 2022

One man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

There is no suspect information available and if you have any information, call 901-528-CASH.

