Raleigh shooting – live: Five confirmed deaths as manhunt for gunman surrounds property where he’s hiding out

Law enforcement officer walks at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina (AP)

Police are reportedly hunting a white teenage boy armed with a long rifle after a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, that is now confirmed to have left five people dead.

The mayor of Raleigh said one of those killed is an off-duty police officer. There were reports earlier that the gunman had been captured but police now say the gunman has been “contained” in a residence in the area.

He is thought to be a teenage boy wearing camouflage.

Reports say off-duty police officer among several killed

Five confirmed dead in North Carolina shooting

02:15 , Phil Thomas

The mayor of Raleigh has confirmed that five people have been killed in a mass shooting on the outskirts of the city.

Mary-Ann Baldwin said one of those killed was an off-duty Raleigh Police Department officer.

In a short briefing, she said that the suspect was “contained” in a residence in the area, contradicting previous reports that the gunman had been captured.

Mayor Baldwin said it was “a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh”.

Suspect said to be wearing camouflage

02:11 , Phil Thomas

Some reports described the gunman as a white teenager dressed in camouflage. There were reports that he was firing with a shotgun or a “long rifle”.

The suspect has not yet been formally identified.

Reports that gunman is ‘contained’ inside a barn

01:58 , Phil Thomas

There are reports that the suspected gunman has been “contained” inside a barn. Raleigh Police have confirmed that the situation is ongoing despite earlier reports from a nearby town that the shooter was in custody.

This remains an active investigation. No suspects are in custody at this time. Residents in the affected area are advised to remain in their homes until further notice. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 14, 2022

Conflicting reports over whether suspect still at large

01:44 , Phil Thomas

Raleigh Police have reportedly said no one is currently in custody, despite a tweet earlier from the town of Knightdale that someone had been captured.

Police have been telling locals to stay inside their homes as the search continues.

Reports that suspect has been captured

01:29 , Phil Thomas

There are reports that a suspect has been captured. The town of Knightdale in North Carolina tweeted: “Attention Knightdale residents: We have been actively monitoring the situation regarding the active shooter in eastern Raleigh, and we can now inform you that the suspect has been captured. There is no longer any threat to the public. Posted Thursday, October 13, 8:15 pm.”

Attention Knightdale residents:

We have been actively monitoring the situation regarding the active shooter in eastern Raleigh, and we can now inform you that the suspect has been captured. There is no longer any threat to the public.

Posted Thursday, October 13, 8:15 pm. — Knightdale, NC (@KdaleNC) October 14, 2022

Second officer reported to be wounded

01:26 , Phil Thomas

The shootings happened at the Neuse River Greenway in the Heddingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive, according to ABC 11 Eyewitness News.

The outlet says one officer was shot and killed while a second was also wounded.

Three other people were reportedly taken to WakeMed’s trauma unit.

Mass shooting in North Carolina

01:12 , Matthew Cooper

Police are hunting a gunman said to have killed multiple people in Raleigh, North Carolina. Unconfirmed reports suggest one of those killed is an off-duty police officer.

Graeme Massie reports:

