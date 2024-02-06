Raleigh shooting on Poole Road leaves 24-year-old dead

A Monday afternoon shooting in Raleigh has claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.

Around 4 p.m., a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 1300 block of Poole Road, according to Raleigh police.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon, following the man’s death, police identified him as Amari Gross. He was 24.

At this time, police said they have not taken a suspect into custody.

Police ask anyone with information that might assist investigators to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.